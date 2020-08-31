Moran (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Monday and will start at first base against the Brewers, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Moran suffered a concussion during a collision over a week ago, but he'll be able to return to action Monday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth as Josh Bell rests his legs as the designated hitter. Will Craig was optioned to alternate camp to clear space on the active roster.
