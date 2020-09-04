site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Colin Moran: Batting fourth against Reds
RotoWire Staff
Moran will serve as a designated hitter and bat cleanup against the Reds in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.
Moran has posted a four-game hitting streak since returning from concussion. He also has 10 hits in his last 22 at-bats and is 6-for-12 with two walks against starter Luis Castillo.
