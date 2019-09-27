Play

Moran is out of the lineup Friday due to a hip injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Moran is not in the lineup for the third straight contest as he manages the hip issue and isn't expected to be available off the bench. The specifics of the injury are undisclosed and it's unclear if he'll be able to play in the final two games of the season. Erik Gonzalez is starting at third base in his absence.

