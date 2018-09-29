Moran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

Moran plated a run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly, followed by a solo home run in the eighth and an RBI single in the ninth to pad the lead. The 25-year-old is slashing .277/.339/.406 with 30 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 143 games this season with just two contests remaining in 2018 for Pittsburgh.