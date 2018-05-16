Moran is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

With the Pirates matching up against a lefty starting pitcher (Hector Santiago) for the third time in five games, Moran will once again cede the hot corner to David Freese, who will serve as Pittsburgh's No. 3 hitter Wednesday. The Pirates are scheduled to face another southpaw in Eric Lauer in their series opener with the Padres on Thursday, so it may not be until Friday before Moran checks back into the lineup.