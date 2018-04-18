Pirates' Colin Moran: Benched versus lefty Wednesday
Moran is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies,
The lefty-hitting Moran will be excluded from the starting nine for the fifth time this season, with four of those benching coming when southpaws have been on the hill for the opposition. It appears that manager Clint Hurdle doesn't intend to break up the platoon at third base between Moran and David Freese, so Moran's fantasy owners should be mindful of the projected opposing pitching schedule when determining whether or not to include him in weekly lineups.
