Pirates' Colin Moran: Clubs eighth homer in loss
RotoWire Staff
Moran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Moran came through for his team in the top of the seventh inning, tying the game with a solo homer. Moran is slashing .272/.330/.504 with 14 RBI over 37 contests this season.
