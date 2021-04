Moran went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.

He got the Bucs on the board by taking Adrian Houser deep in the second inning. Moran has had a strong start to the season, slashing .313/.411/.563 with three homers and nine RBI through 14 games, but his 8:18 BB:K suggests some regression is coming.