Moran went 3-for-4 with an RBI single against the Dodgers on Sunday.

He's lifted his batting average from .232 to .270 in the last week, going 10-for-23 since May 19. Pittsburgh designated fellow third baseman Jake Elmore for assignment Sunday, but Moran will still split at-bats with Kevin Newman while Jung Ho Kang (side) continues his rehab assignment.