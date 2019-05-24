Pirates' Colin Moran: Collects three knocks Thursday
Moran went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI against Colorado on Thursday.
He's started 11 of the team's last 14 games with Jung Ho Kang (side) on the IL, batting .280 with one homer and nine RBI. Moran collected a pair of hits with runners in scoring position Thursday, lifting his RISP batting average to .395 in 38 at-bats. He figures to see the bulk of playing time over Jake Elmore and Kevin Newman at third base while Kang recovers from injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...