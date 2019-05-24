Moran went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI against Colorado on Thursday.

He's started 11 of the team's last 14 games with Jung Ho Kang (side) on the IL, batting .280 with one homer and nine RBI. Moran collected a pair of hits with runners in scoring position Thursday, lifting his RISP batting average to .395 in 38 at-bats. He figures to see the bulk of playing time over Jake Elmore and Kevin Newman at third base while Kang recovers from injury.