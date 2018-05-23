Pirates' Colin Moran: Connects for fourth home run
Moran went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
The 25-year-old somehow muscled a pitch that was up near helmet level for his fourth home run of the season. Moran has a very strong .285/.378/.455 batting line, but he's in a strict platoon (eight at-bats against lefties all year) and that cap on his playing time hurts his counting numbers.
