Moran went 2-for-3 with an RBI double against Philadelphia on Monday.

He's batting .373 in his last 51 at-bats and is slashing .286/.333/.451 with 12 homers and 70 RBI overall. Moran ranks last defensively (-6.9 WAR) among third basemen with a minimum of 700 innings played, but his offensive numbers have improved over 2018. Pittsburgh's top position player prospect, Ke'Bryan Hayes, could eat into some of Moran's playing time with a September callup.

