Moran could spend the season in a platoon with Todd Frazier at first base, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Moran started five of the Pirates' last six games against southpaws last season, so a platoon would represent a small step back in playing time for him. It may be for the best, however, as he owns a respectable .779 OPS for his career against righties but just a .636 mark against lefties. It's worth noting that Frazier is only in camp on a minor-league deal, so there's a chance he fails to make the team and leaves Moran with a full-time role.