Moran went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the 4-2 loss Sunday against the Cubs.

The Pirates' offense was absent until the sixth inning when Moran slammed his first homer of the season off Zach Davies. Moran will need to perform well for an offense that doesn't have much talent depth. The 28-year-old led the Pirates in homers (10) and RBI (23) last season.