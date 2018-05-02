Moran is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday.

David Freese will draw a start at third base while Moran takes the night off for the first time this week. Throughout the opening month of the 2018 campaign, Moran has been a pleasant addition to the Pirates' lineup, slashing .294/.378/.435 with two home runs and 14 RBI.

