Pirates' Colin Moran: Day off Wednesday
Moran is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday.
David Freese will draw a start at third base while Moran takes the night off for the first time this week. Throughout the opening month of the 2018 campaign, Moran has been a pleasant addition to the Pirates' lineup, slashing .294/.378/.435 with two home runs and 14 RBI.
