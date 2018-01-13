Moran has been traded to the Pirates along with Joe Musgrove and two undisclosed prospects in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

A deal to send Cole to Houston has been in the works all week, but this isn't quite the haul many anticipated. Moran was a spare piece for Houston, but he is a big-league ready third baseman with a chance to hit for a high average while offering 20-homer pop. The 25-year-old hit .308/.373/.543 with 18 home runs in 79 games during a repeat trip to Triple-A last year, but has logged just 37 MLB plate appearances over the past two seasons. David Freese, who will be a free agent after the season, was set to open the year as the Pirates' third baseman. However, it now seems Freese and Moran will compete to break camp as the starting third baseman this year. If Freese wins the job, Moran could be sent to Triple-A for a month or two, but he would still likely take over at the hot corner at some point in the first half, as he has nothing left to prove in the minors. This trade boosts Moran's fantasy value in all formats, as he was blocked in the long term and the short term in Houston.