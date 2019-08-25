Moran went 1-for-2 with a pinch-hit grand slam in a 14-0 victory against the Reds on Saturday.

This must have been sweet for Clint Hurdle, who played the right button, pinch hitting Moran with the bases loaded in the sixth to break the game open against David Bell and the Reds. Moran came into the night just a .227 career hitter with the bases loaded, but this was his fourth grand slam. This was also his first homer of the month, giving him 12 on the year. Moran is batting .284 with 69 RBI and 38 runs in 370 at-bats this season.