Moran's injury that forced him to exit Saturday's game against the Cubs has been diagnosed as left groin discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moran left the game after hurting himself while diving back into first base in an attempt to complete a double play. He appears to have avoided serious injury, however, and is merely considered day-to-day. Todd Frazier replaced him Saturday and will likely start in his absence if he's forced to miss time.