Pirates' Colin Moran: Drives in four during win
Moran went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 6-4 victory against the Padres on Sunday.
This was a great way to follow up his 0-for-5 night Saturday. Moran had just five RBI this month coming into the game, but his four RBI on Sunday was a large reason the Pirates finished their 11-game road trip with a third straight win. Moran is experiencing a less than stellar May, but maybe this will get him going again. He is hitting .243 with four home runs, 20 RBI and seven runs in 103 at-bats this season.
