Moran was lifted from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He struck out in his lone plate appearance of the day.

Pittsburgh has yet to provide clarity on the nature behind Moran's removal from the contest, but the club likely wouldn't pull one of its top hitters early in 2-0 game for strategic or rest-related reasons. Mackey speculates that Moran's early departure may have been a result of his collision in the field with the Brewers' Avisail Garcia in the top of the first inning. Expect an update on Moran's condition to come after the game.