Moran exited Sunday's game against the Brewers in the second inning with an undisclosed injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He recorded a base hit in his lone at-bat of the day and came around to score.

Moran returned from a groin issue June 6, but it isn't clear if his early exit Sunday is related to that injury. According to Jake Crouse of MLB.com, Moran appeared to tweak his lower back while running the bases, but the Pirates will reveal an official cause for his injury later in the day. Phillip Evans replaced Moran at first base in the bottom of the second inning.