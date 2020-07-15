In addition to seeing regular at-bats against righties, Moran is expected to expand his role against left-handed pitching, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

"To say that he's strictly going to be in a platoon situation, I don't think that's the case," manager Derek Shelton said of the left-handed batting Moran. "I don't think it'll be something that we completely avoid him versus left-handers." Moran's main competition for playing time at third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes (undisclosed), has yet to participate in summer camp. Only Erik Gonzalez, Jose Osuna and possibly non-roster invitee Phillip Evans stand in Moran's way to start the season. The 27-year-old slashed a respectable .273/.282/.403 in 77 plate appearances against southpaws in 2019. While Hayes remains the future at third base with Pittsburgh, his absence from camp serves to strengthen Moran's bid for steady playing time early in 2020.