Moran will start at second base and bat third Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Moran will be making his fifth consecutive start, with two coming at third base, two at the keystone and one in left field. Though he isn't viewed as the Pirates' top option at any position, Moran's versatility coupled with the team's extensive injury woes might be enough to give him stable playing time for now. Moran has certainly helped his case for earning steady at-bats by slashing .283/.365/.478 through the Pirates' first 22 games.