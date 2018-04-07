Pirates' Colin Moran: Four hits against Reds
Moran went 4-for-5 with three RBI, a double and three runs in Pittsburgh's 14-3 win over Cincinnati on Friday.
It was quite the performance from the 25-year-old, who brought his OPS from .634 to .893 in one fell swoop with the explosive effort. Moran still only has 56 big-league at-bats to his name, however, so it's probably best not to read too much into his numbers until there's a bigger sample to analyze.
