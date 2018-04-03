Pirates' Colin Moran: Gathers four RBI in Monday's win
Moran went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and walk in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Twins.
Entering the game, Moran had gone just 1-for-9 (.111) over two games for Pittsburgh. His grand slam came capped off a five-run scoring barrage the Pirates delivered in the first inning. Although he could lose time to David Freese when the team faces a southpaw, Moran should be a regular at the hot corner this season.
