Moran went 4-for-5 with three RBI, a double and three runs in Pittsburgh's 14-3 win over Cincinnati on Friday.

It was quite the performance from the 25-year-old, who brought his OPS from .634 to .893 in one fell swoop with the explosive effort. Moran still only has 56 big-league at-bats to his name, however, so it's probably best not to read too much into this until there's more of a sample size to analyze here.