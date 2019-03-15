Pirates' Colin Moran: Goes deep against Phillies
Moran went 1-for-2 with a walk and three-run homer against Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Pirates haven't committed to Moran or Jung Ho Kang as their starting third baseman yet, nor have they given any indication as to who might grab the job. Though he's a capable defender, Moran made a pair of errors Thursday, giving him three miscues this spring. If Kang beats him out for the third base gig, it's possible the Bucs could try him out as a backup on the right side of the infield.
