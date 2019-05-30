Moran went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 7-2 victory against the Reds on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has been a little hot and cold this season. This wasn't a great day for the average, but he hit his first home run in 10 games. The three RBI he had from the long ball tied the amount he had in the previous 10 contests too. Moran is batting .263 with five home runs, 26 RBI and 11 runs in 51 games this season.