Moran went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Moran took starter Luis Castillo deep in the third inning to put the Pirates up 2-1, a lead Pittsburgh would never relinquish. While none of his numbers are eye-popping, the 25-year-old Moran now owns a respectable .274/.363/.426 line to go with six homers, 27 RBI and 26 runs through 63 games this season.