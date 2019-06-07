Moran went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 6-1 victory against the Braves on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has turned it on over the last few weeks. Since May 22, Moran is batting .370 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 16 games. Overall, he is hitting .280 with eight homers, 32 RBI and 19 runs in 161 at-bats.