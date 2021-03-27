Moran went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

He hit his opposite-field home run off of lefty Matt Boyd, an encouraging sign for the left-swinging Moran. With Todd Frazier opting out of his contract Friday, Moran has likely strengthened his grip on the team's starting spot at first base. Phillip Evans is expected to serve as his backup. While Moran's career numbers against southpaws aren't good (.235/.279/.357), he could put up additional counting stats with Frazier out of the picture. The 28-year-old is batting .235 with two homers and six RBI in 34 spring at-bats.