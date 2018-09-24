Moran is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

As per usual, Moran will hit the bench with a southpaw in Cole Hamels starting for the opposition. With the Cubs expected to send three more lefties to the mound over the next three games, Moran may continue to sit. Jose Osuna gets the start at third base in this one.

