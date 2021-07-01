The Pirates placed Moran on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured left wrist, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Though initial imaging conducted on Moran's wrist cleared him of any structural damage, follow-up scans evidently revealed a more significant injury than expected. The Pirates haven't provided a timeline for Moran's return, but he'll most likely be held out through the All-Star break, if not longer. Phillip Evans is expected to take over as the Pirates' primary first baseman while Moran is on the shelf.