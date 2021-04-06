site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Colin Moran: Homers in second straight game
Moran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Moran has now gone deep and collected two hits in back-to-back games. The 28-year-old has three extra-base hits and three RBI through four appearances this season.
