Moran went 4-for-5 with two runs in Friday's 12-1 win over Cincinnati.

He's 1-for-2 with a homer against Saturday starter Anthony DeSclafani. Since moving to the fifth spot in the lineup four games ago, Moran has nine hits in 18 at-bats. The third baseman continues to have a solid rookie campaign, including eight homers and a .755 OPS, but is 7-for-39 with one extra-base hit against left-handed pitching.

