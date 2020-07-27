Moran hit his first homer of the season in a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Sunday.
He's batting .364 with a double and homer through the season's first three games. In 2019, Moran collected 80 RBI but hit only 13 home runs for a .751 OPS in 503 plate appearances. Moran is a career 3-for-4 against Monday starter, Adrian Houser.
