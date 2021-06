Manager Derek Shelton said Moran's (wrist) initial imaging came back clean, and the first baseman won't require additional testing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 28-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left wrist Monday versus the Rockies and is out of the lineup Tuesday, but it appears the injury isn't a serious concern. It sounds as though Moran isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list and could rejoin the lineup within the next few days.