Pirates' Colin Moran: Inauspicious start with new team
Moran went hitless in six at-bats in his debut with Pittsburgh on Friday.
His bat looked slow and he was the only starter to go without a hit, but the rest of the offense bailed him out with 13 runs. Moran is expected to see plenty of action at third base, but David Freese, Jose Osuna or even Adam Frazier could cut into that time if he struggles. Moran also made the team's first error of the season.
