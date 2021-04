Moran went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Moran put the Pirates ahead 3-2 with a three-run blast in the third inning. In the 10th, he added an RBI double to score initial runner Bryan Reynolds, and that run held up for the win. Moran is slashing .298/.385/.579 with four homers, 13 RBI and eight runs scored through 65 plate appearances. The first baseman's solid work at the plate will likely keep him in the heart of the order.