Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczak said Wednesday that Moran (groin) is "days away" from resuming game action, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Tomczak noted that Moran hasn't advanced to "high-speed" baserunning at this stage of his rehab program, but the 28-year-old has been able to field grounders, play catch and swing a bat. He could have a shot at returning from the 10-day injured list in the final week of May.