Moran served as a designated hitter Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout.

Moran has only two extra-base hits, including a double and triple, in his last 103 plate appearances. The team will face a plethora of southpaws against the Cubs and Braves in the coming week, making it likely that the third baseman will see only limited action. He entered Tuesday with a slash line of .261/.303/.293 with no home runs since July 2.

