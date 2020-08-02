site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Colin Moran: Launches another homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moran went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss against the Cubs.
Moran keeps mashing and is now up to five homers in the season. The slugging third baseman has hit safely in six of Pittsburgh's eight games and owns a 1.260 OPS through his first 30 at-bats.
