Pirates' Colin Moran: Launches game-winning homer Wednesday
Moran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.
His blast off Nate Jones capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning and proved to be the game-winning hit. The 25-year-old only has three homers on the year, but the rookie's .283/.369/.434 slash line has been strong enough to keep David Freese on the bench and Moran in the starting job at third base.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Not in lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Benched versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Sits against lefty Friday•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...