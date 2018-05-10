Moran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

His blast off Nate Jones capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning and proved to be the game-winning hit. The 25-year-old only has three homers on the year, but the rookie's .283/.369/.434 slash line has been strong enough to keep David Freese on the bench and Moran in the starting job at third base.

