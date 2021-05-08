site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-colin-moran-leaves-game-with-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Colin Moran: Leaves game with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moran left Saturday's game against the Cubs with an apparent groin injury.
He grimaced immediately after diving back into first base while attempted to tag the bag for a double play. He hopped off the field on one leg. Todd Frazier replaced him.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read