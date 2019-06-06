Moran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday in the Pirates' 7-4 win over the Braves.

Moran didn't initially offer much impact at the plate when he first displaced Jung Ho Kang as the team's primary third baseman in early May, but he seems to have settled in nicely in the past couple of weeks. He's rattled off two-hit performances in three of his last four starts and has maintained a 1.048 OPS over the Pirates' last 14 games. Moran will stick in the lineup for Thursday's series finale as the Pirates' No. 5 hitter.