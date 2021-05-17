Moran (groin) fielded ground balls Saturday but isn't expected back until the latter part of May.
General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Moran is "progressing." Cherington added that he's hopeful the first baseman will be able to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment. Accordingly, it doesn't seem likely that Moran will play during the team's six-game road trip that starts Tuesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Seriousness of injury not yet known•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Lands on injured list•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Diagnosed with groin discomfort•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Leaves game with injury•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Three hits in Saturday's loss•