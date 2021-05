General manager Ben Cherignton said Sunday that a rehab assignment for Moran (groin) is "imminent," Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Cherington noted the beginning of the Pirates' series with the Royals on Monday as a possible start date for both Moran and Phillip Evans's (hamstring) rehab assignments. With that being said, Moran figures to have a chance to rejoin the Pirates by the end of the week, assuming all goes well during his games in the minors.