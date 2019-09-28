Pirates announcer Greg Brown said that Moran (hip) is "probably" out for the team's final two games of 2019, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Brown mentioned Moran's hip discomfort during Friday's broadcast, saying that the third baseman is unlikely to play over the weekend. Moran is slashing .277/.322/.429 with 13 homers and 80 RBI in 503 plate appearances. Erik Gonzalez started in Moran's spot at third base Friday.