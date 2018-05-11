Pirates' Colin Moran: Not in Friday's lineup
Moran is out of the lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Moran will get the night off following six straight starts, including a 1-for-4 showing with a home run and two RBI during Wednesday's game. In his absence, David Freese will start at third base and bat sixth against southpaw Andrew Suarez.
