Pirates' Colin Moran: Not in lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader
Moran is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Moran will take a seat for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after going 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Game 1. In his place, David Freese will start at third base and hit fifth.
